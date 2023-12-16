Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New Investment in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 66,781 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,131,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $647,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 288.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 90,896 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 67,516 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Barrick Gold by 97.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,278 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 113,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,007,571 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $24,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151,763 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GOLD shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Barrick Gold from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered Barrick Gold from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.18.

Barrick Gold Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOLD opened at $17.50 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52 week low of $13.82 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.33, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.36.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,333.33%.

Barrick Gold Profile

(Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.