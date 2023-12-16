Portside Wealth Group LLC Makes New $1.03 Million Investment in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $30,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Loop Capital cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.20.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $84.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.69 and a 52 week high of $108.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.75.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 75.08%.

Insider Activity

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, CEO David P. Bozeman acquired 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $82.91 per share, with a total value of $149,818.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,971,457.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

