Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.12 Million in AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 122,808 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AXGN. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in AxoGen in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 1,282.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 68.8% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 6,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AxoGen by 610.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on AXGN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AxoGen currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

AxoGen Stock Down 4.7 %

AxoGen stock opened at $7.29 on Friday. AxoGen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.76 million, a P/E ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.12.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 23.44% and a negative net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $41.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AxoGen

In related news, CFO Peter J. Mariani sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,022.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

Featured Articles

