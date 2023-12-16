Portside Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.07 Million in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 30,514 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 134.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in Corning in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corning in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.14. The stock has a market cap of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $25.26 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 4.50%. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 164.71%.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.