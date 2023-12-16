Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys Shares of 20,048 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 20,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 163.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,725,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,926,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798,010 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,698,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,549,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,752,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1,541.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,867,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,085,000 after buying an additional 1,753,325 shares in the last quarter. 76.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total value of $115,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,579.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.68, for a total transaction of $115,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,579.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,577,726. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Down 0.8 %

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $67.91 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $48.92 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97. The company has a market cap of $19.83 billion, a PE ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 273.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

