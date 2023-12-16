Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 3,279 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 78.1% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Watsco during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 55.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 138 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Watsco from $326.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $335.00 to $350.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $340.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $392.67.

Watsco Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WSO stock opened at $421.15 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 52-week low of $243.38 and a 52-week high of $424.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.40. The company has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The construction company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.07. Watsco had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.69%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

