Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 44,877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Veracyte by 54.6% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 1,384.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 72,104 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 36.4% during the second quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 46,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 12,352 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Veracyte by 4.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Veracyte by 5.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 687,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after acquiring an additional 35,206 shares during the last quarter.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Veracyte in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Veracyte from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Veracyte from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Veracyte from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.
Veracyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ VCYT opened at $28.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.83 and a beta of 1.70. Veracyte, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.52 and a 1-year high of $30.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94.
Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $90.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 14.56%. Research analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Veracyte Profile
Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.
