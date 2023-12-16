Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 32,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co grew its position in Williams Companies by 300.0% during the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $34.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.12. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.80 and a 52-week high of $37.45.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

