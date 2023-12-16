Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 29,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,138,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 27.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SMAR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Smartsheet from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Smartsheet from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $36,876.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $87,569.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,567.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Michael Arntz sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $36,876.84. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,685.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,815 shares of company stock worth $2,858,415 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Price Performance

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a 1 year low of $34.78 and a 1 year high of $52.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.54. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.34 and a beta of 0.86.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 23.90% and a negative net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $245.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Featured Articles

