Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 28,866 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,155,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $41.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $59.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.37. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.38.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCX

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.