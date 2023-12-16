Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys New Shares in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Certara by 2.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Certara by 33.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 119,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 29,938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Certara in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

CERT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Certara in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Certara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Certara in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Certara in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $17.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.57. Certara, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.13.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software, technology, and services to transform drug discovery and development.

