Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,092 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $235.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $219.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.28. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $236.58.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

