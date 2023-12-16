Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Receives $67.88 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.88.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLNT. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $66,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133,786 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 164.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,043,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,860,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,007 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,277,000 after buying an additional 1,172,525 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Planet Fitness by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,295,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,819,000 after buying an additional 1,008,875 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at $63,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness stock opened at $69.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.00 and a 200-day moving average of $61.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.36. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The company had revenue of $277.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Planet Fitness will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

