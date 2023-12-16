Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $243.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $234.00 to $256.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $257.48.

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $227.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $257.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. Analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $3.20 dividend. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.64%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PXD. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

