Pierre Gravier Buys 7,700 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) CFO Pierre Gravier purchased 7,700 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.81 per share, for a total transaction of $198,737.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,797. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTCT opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.33. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.53 and a one year high of $59.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.56.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.91). The business had revenue of $196.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.53) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $475,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 112,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 27,124 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $557,000. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 257.3% in the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 35,828 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 573,475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,323,000 after purchasing an additional 15,166 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have commented on PTCT. Bank of America reduced their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $43.00 to $23.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

