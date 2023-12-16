Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.
Photronics Stock Up 1.4 %
Shares of PLAB opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.24. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.94.
Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.
