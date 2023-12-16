Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Photronics Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of PLAB opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.24. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 10.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Photronics Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Photronics by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,029,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 159,393 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,649 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Photronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,266,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 187.6% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 169,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 110,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.