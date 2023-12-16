Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $217-225 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million. Photronics also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.450-0.530 EPS.

Shares of Photronics stock opened at $29.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.38. Photronics has a 52 week low of $13.86 and a 52 week high of $29.94.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 14.07%. Photronics's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Photronics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Photronics by 201.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Photronics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Photronics during the first quarter valued at $59,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

