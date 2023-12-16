Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 0.460-0.500 EPS.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Down 0.5 %

PECO stock opened at $37.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.56. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a one year low of $27.85 and a one year high of $37.92.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.0975 per share. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.31%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 248.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PECO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 579.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,505,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,958,751 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 443.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,310,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,393,000 after acquiring an additional 5,965,943 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 313.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,725,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,679,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856,834 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 128.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,480,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,944,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084,530 shares during the last quarter. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

