PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reiterated an in-line rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim lowered their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PG&E from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on PG&E from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PG&E presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.68.

PG&E Price Performance

PCG opened at $17.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. PG&E has a 1 year low of $14.71 and a 1 year high of $18.32.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 8.13%. PG&E’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PG&E will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PG&E Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of PG&E by 938.6% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,294,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,875,000 after buying an additional 1,169,562 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 21.9% during the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 127,886 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,940 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,063,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,159,000 after purchasing an additional 141,363 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PG&E during the third quarter worth about $862,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 22.5% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 462,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,460,000 after purchasing an additional 85,002 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

