Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.45-1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $58-61 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.65 billion. Pfizer also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 1.450-1.650 EPS.

PFE opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $53.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.77 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.62%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $40.35.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

