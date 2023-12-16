Peter Kimberley Buys 9,168 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley acquired 9,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).
Tandem Group Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of LON TND opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. Tandem Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.75 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95).
Tandem Group Company Profile
