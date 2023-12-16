Peter Kimberley Buys 9,168 Shares of Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Stock

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND – Get Free Report) insider Peter Kimberley acquired 9,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.37) per share, with a total value of £9,993.12 ($12,544.72).

Tandem Group Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of LON TND opened at GBX 122.50 ($1.54) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 147.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 196.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.70 million, a PE ratio of -1,113.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.03 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.64. Tandem Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 69.75 ($0.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 314.83 ($3.95).

Tandem Group Company Profile

Featured Articles

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

