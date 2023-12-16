Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.05.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on WOOF shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $7.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ WOOF opened at $3.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $938.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.12. Petco Health and Wellness has a twelve month low of $2.63 and a twelve month high of $12.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.51 and a 200 day moving average of $5.77.

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.07). Petco Health and Wellness had a positive return on equity of 0.73% and a negative net margin of 19.89%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gary S. Briggs purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,383.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 1,254.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 14,172 shares during the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

