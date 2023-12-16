Pensionfund Sabic Sells 500 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pensionfund Sabic reduced its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.1% of Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at $37,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 15th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $340.14.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD opened at $353.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $304.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $311.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $354.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.24 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $2.09 dividend. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,103.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,527.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,114 shares of company stock valued at $966,456. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

