PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Sets New 12-Month High at $148.93

Shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $148.93 and last traded at $147.93, with a volume of 989219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $146.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PDD shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.12.

Get PDD alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market cap of $195.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $11.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.94 by $2.67. The company had revenue of $68.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.18 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 34.07%. PDD’s revenue was up 93.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDD. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PDD by 108.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in PDD in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in PDD in the first quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.