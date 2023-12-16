Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) COO Arnon Kraft Sells 39,723 Shares

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) COO Arnon Kraft sold 39,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.32, for a total transaction of $211,326.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 729,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,880,253.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Arnon Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 13th, Arnon Kraft sold 66,688 shares of Payoneer Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.41, for a total transaction of $360,782.08.

NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $4.80 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.52 and a 200 day moving average of $5.44. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.81.

Payoneer Global ( NASDAQ:PAYO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $208.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.91 million. On average, research analysts predict that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PAYO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Payoneer Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio increased its position in Payoneer Global by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Payoneer Global by 1,165.4% during the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 273,685 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Payoneer Global by 215.0% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 312,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 213,152 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Payoneer Global by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 69,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Payoneer Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

