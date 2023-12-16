Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.40.

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Paychex from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 41,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $4,785,484.91. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,292,642. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Paychex in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 91.7% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 272 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. 72.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $126.84 on Monday. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $129.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.13 and its 200 day moving average is $117.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.97.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

