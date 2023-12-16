&Partners Purchases 225 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

&Partners grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in PepsiCo were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Avion Wealth increased its position in PepsiCo by 70.6% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total value of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.57.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP opened at $167.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.56.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 10th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $23.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.41 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 58.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 84.33%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

