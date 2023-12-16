Parkside Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Parkside Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,788 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd boosted its stake in Tesla by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 12.4% during the third quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.87 and a 200-day moving average of $246.28. The firm has a market cap of $805.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.98, for a total value of $1,015,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,595,769.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total transaction of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

