Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 288.0% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $50.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.18. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.48.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.09 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

