Park National Corp OH Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 3,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 56.1% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 34.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 10.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Blackstone by 12.8% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Reginald J. Brown acquired 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BX

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BX opened at $129.31 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a one year low of $71.72 and a one year high of $130.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.80.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 134.45%.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.