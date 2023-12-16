Park National Corp OH Takes $344,000 Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,220 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 626.5% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 741 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FCX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Eight Capital set a $55.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

FCX opened at $41.51 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.83 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.27%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

