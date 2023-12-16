Park National Corp OH Sells 60 Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Park National Corp OH decreased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,906,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.8% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 35,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,847,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $511,910,000. BOKF NA raised its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 73.1% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 5,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on AJG. StockNews.com began coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $237.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of AJG stock opened at $222.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.32. The company has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $174.45 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.46% and a net margin of 11.76%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.15%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.94, for a total value of $3,524,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,058,693.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,157,621.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,038 shares of company stock worth $11,558,272. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.