Park National Corp OH Sells 205 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $757,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZO. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 8.1% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,331,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,742.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,750.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,740.00 to $2,750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,851.50.

In other AutoZone news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,282,501.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total transaction of $8,152,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Preston Frazer sold 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,476.97, for a total value of $16,729,455.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 709 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,171.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,069 shares of company stock worth $38,803,642. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,628.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,601.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,527.00. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,277.88 and a one year high of $2,750.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 150.45 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

