Park National Corp OH Purchases New Shares in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMC. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honda Motor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Trading Down 1.8 %

HMC opened at $29.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $22.35 and a 52 week high of $36.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.38. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.13% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.12 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Honda Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

Further Reading

