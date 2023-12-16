Park National Corp OH Makes New Investment in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 15,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Veritex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,921,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Veritex by 5.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 54.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 337,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 119,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Veritex by 31.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Veritex alerts:

Veritex Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Veritex stock opened at $23.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.41.

Veritex Dividend Announcement

Veritex ( NASDAQ:VBTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Veritex had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $109.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veritex

In other news, Director Gregory B. Morrison purchased 1,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.30 per share, for a total transaction of $29,998.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $512,702.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on VBTX. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Veritex from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Veritex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veritex presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Veritex

Veritex Profile

(Free Report)

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate and general commercial, mortgage warehouse loans, residential real estate, construction and land, farmland, consumer, paycheck protection program, 1-4 family residential, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans, as well as purchased receivables financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veritex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veritex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.