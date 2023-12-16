Park National Corp OH Makes New $327,000 Investment in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Dillard’s by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 420,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,794,000 after buying an additional 20,327 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14,924.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 177,752 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 418.5% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 136,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,553,000 after purchasing an additional 110,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 390.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 135,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,088,000 after purchasing an additional 107,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,448,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Dillard’s from $410.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Dillard’s Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $396.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $329.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 0.98. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.58 and a 1-year high of $417.86.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $9.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.23 by $2.26. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 43.22% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 40.8 EPS for the current year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.16%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The company also engages in the general contracting construction activities.

