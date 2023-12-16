Park National Corp OH Invests $227,000 in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Park National Corp OH bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 416.9% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,451,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $710,721,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009,826 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $364,237,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,888,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 31,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.21, for a total transaction of $4,127,657.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,457,333.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $129.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $117.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $131.37. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.35.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 23.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is currently 25.33%.

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.