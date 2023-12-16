Park National Corp OH Has $564,000 Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in CME Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CME Group news, insider Timothy Francis Mccourt sold 1,043 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $225,673.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,382.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME opened at $206.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.54 and a 52 week high of $223.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.48 and its 200 day moving average is $201.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 57.03%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $5.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $4.50. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.51%.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.00.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

