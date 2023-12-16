Park National Corp OH Has $538,000 Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Medtronic by 307.2% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 119,389 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 90,068 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Medtronic by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 802,643 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,674,000 after purchasing an additional 418,648 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth $41,143,000. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 17,220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Finally, Viawealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $82.57 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $68.84 and a 1-year high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.86.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 89.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

