Park National Corp OH Has $467,000 Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,305 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 463.1% in the second quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,283 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 370.0% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Forza Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its holdings in Salesforce by 89.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,282 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the second quarter valued at $396,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.31.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total transaction of $193,317.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,499,559.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $551,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,674,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 877,297 shares of company stock worth $197,647,060 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $261.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market cap of $253.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.34 and a 52 week high of $263.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $221.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.90.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

