Park National Corp OH Has $405,000 Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Tesla were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in Tesla by 1.3% in the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total value of $42,270.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,638,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.32, for a total value of $2,565,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,638,680.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,222 shares of company stock worth $7,091,898 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Tesla from $254.00 to $243.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.93.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $253.50 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.86 billion, a PE ratio of 81.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.28.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

