Park National Corp OH Has $30,000 Stock Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Park National Corp OH reduced its holdings in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV – Free Report) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Ambev were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ambev by 117.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,448 shares during the period. Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Ambev during the first quarter worth $31,000. 8.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ambev stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a one year low of $2.40 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $45.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ambev S.A. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.1443 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ambev in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2.86 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup started coverage on Ambev in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Ambev from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.30.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products. It offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Budweiser, Bud Light, Beck, Leffe and Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Presidente, Presidente Light, Brahma Light, Bohemia, The One, Corona, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Cusqueña, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Banks, Deputy, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

