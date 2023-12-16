Park National Corp OH Has $248,000 Stake in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Park National Corp OH grew its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,935 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,302,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,315,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,923,000 after acquiring an additional 253,046 shares during the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Montreal during the 2nd quarter worth $2,258,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 2,026.4% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 22,880 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 21,804 shares during the period. 43.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BMO shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of Montreal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $92.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.36. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $73.98 and a 12 month high of $102.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bank of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a $1.1137 dividend. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 29th. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.59%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

