Park National Corp OH Cuts Position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Park National Corp OH lessened its stake in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,391 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in Atlassian by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,032 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Atlassian by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $229.56 on Friday. Atlassian Co. has a one year low of $116.40 and a one year high of $231.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.12 and a beta of 0.63.

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 50.61%. The firm had revenue of $977.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Atlassian from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

In other news, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $662,781.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,734 shares in the company, valued at $10,759,492.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.91, for a total value of $1,416,710.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,194 shares in the company, valued at $48,168,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gene Liu sold 3,002 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.78, for a total transaction of $662,781.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,759,492.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 344,433 shares of company stock worth $65,429,577. Company insiders own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

