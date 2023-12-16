Park National Corp OH Acquires Shares of 13,360 Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 225.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 80.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,089 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 19.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 13,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.71% of the company’s stock.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Up 7.3 %
FMAO stock opened at $23.95 on Friday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $30.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $327.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.49.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 46.93%.
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Company Profile
Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.
