Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Park Aerospace Price Performance

PKE stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.49.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Park Aerospace

About Park Aerospace

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 170,277 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

