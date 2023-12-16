Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
PKE stock opened at $14.99 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.52. Park Aerospace has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $16.92. The company has a market cap of $303.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 0.49.
Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $12.48 million during the quarter.
About Park Aerospace
Park Aerospace Corp., an aerospace company, develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike protection materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.
