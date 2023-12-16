PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PAR. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on PAR Technology from $39.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens assumed coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PAR Technology from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on PAR Technology from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on PAR Technology from $35.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of NYSE:PAR opened at $42.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. PAR Technology has a 1 year low of $21.26 and a 1 year high of $46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.96.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $107.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.45 million. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.16% and a negative net margin of 15.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that PAR Technology will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $167,538.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $832,304.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of PAR Technology by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,412,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $4,368,000. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the first quarter worth about $1,588,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PAR Technology during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 59,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers Punchh, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an omnichannel digital ordering solution; Brink POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; Menu, a digital ordering solution; PAR Payment Services, a transaction-based payment processing service; and Data Central, a cloud software solution for back-office applications.

