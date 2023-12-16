Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Susquehanna

Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a positive rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PANW. Raymond James boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $279.67.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock opened at $307.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $264.36 and a 200-day moving average of $246.21. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $318.00. The stock has a market cap of $96.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 48.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,419,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 5,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $1,572,052.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 845,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,543,251.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,419,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,440 shares of company stock worth $123,285,259 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 174.2% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 170 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.0% in the second quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 3,588 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,358 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,002,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

