Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) Financial Comparison

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) and Greenlight Capital Re (NASDAQ:GLRE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Oxbridge Re has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Greenlight Capital Re has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Greenlight Capital Re’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oxbridge Re $850,000.00 7.67 -$1.79 million ($1.11) -1.00 Greenlight Capital Re $526.68 million 0.73 $25.34 million $2.79 3.89

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Greenlight Capital Re has higher revenue and earnings than Oxbridge Re. Oxbridge Re is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Greenlight Capital Re, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

21.4% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.7% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by institutional investors. 17.7% of Oxbridge Re shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 27.1% of Greenlight Capital Re shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Oxbridge Re and Greenlight Capital Re’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oxbridge Re N/A -49.29% -41.44% Greenlight Capital Re 16.20% 19.34% 6.23%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Oxbridge Re and Greenlight Capital Re, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oxbridge Re 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenlight Capital Re 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Greenlight Capital Re beats Oxbridge Re on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

About Greenlight Capital Re

Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty reinsurance company worldwide. The company offers various property reinsurance products and services, including automobile physical damage, personal lines, and commercial lines. It also provides casualty reinsurance products and services comprising general liability, motor liability, professional liability, and worker's compensation; and accident and health, transactional liability, mortgage insurance, surety, trade credit, marine, and energy, as well as other specialty products, such as aviation, crop, cyber, political, and terrorism products. The company markets its products through reinsurance brokers. Greenlight Capital Re, Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

