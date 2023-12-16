Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.66

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $23.66 and last traded at $23.55, with a volume of 21885 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.31.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Owens & Minor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. TheStreet downgraded Owens & Minor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 8.06% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Owens & Minor news, CEO Perry A. Bernocchi sold 19,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $361,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 164,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,081,506.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heath H. Galloway sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $96,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $640,936.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,470 shares of company stock valued at $774,224. 3.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OMI. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 68.3% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 60.6% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Owens & Minor in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 147.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Owens & Minor by 51.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. 98.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

